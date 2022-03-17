Footage shared online purportedly shows a Ukrainian soldier standing in front of a destroyed Russian tank while holding a Javelin launcher.

In the clip, which has been shared by the official Telegram of the People's Deputy of Ukraine, the man can be heard taunting Vladimir Putin's invading forces.

"Hey Russians, we are glad to meet you. Drones are sending regards from the sky. Uncle Sam and Mr Javelin love your tanks. Come over," he shouts, in a translation verified by The Independent.

"We have enough of those for all of you. From Ukraine with love."

