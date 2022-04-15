Volodymyr Zelensky brushed off a text from Emmanuel Macron to continue his BBC interview on Thursday, jokingly suggesting he would call the French president back when he had more time.

The president of Ukraine was speaking to Clive Myrie from his situation room in Kyiv when he was handed his mobile on camera.

“He phoned me yes, we have connections,” Mr Zelensky said, later reading out the message.

“We’re holding up Mr Macron? I can see the +33, that’s Paris,” Mr Myrie replied before the president walked off to take the call.

