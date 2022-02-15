Watch live: Top diplomat talks about Afghanistan-US relations after Taliban takeover

A top US diplomat is speaking about relations with Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, is addressing an Institute of Peace discussion titled: “US Engagement with Afghanistan After Six Months of Taliban Rule.”

His speech comes just one day after the US put a $10 million bounty on a senior Islamic State member thought to be behind the Kabul airport attack in August that killed more than 180 people.

Sanaullah Ghafari is believed to be responsible for approving all Isis-K operations in Afghanistan.

