US grew more diverse over the past decade, census data reveals

The United States grew more diverse as a country over the past decade, analysis of 2020 census data. According to the survey, the number of Americans who identified as multi-racial increased by 276 per cent, from nine million to 33.8 million. Elsewhere, the Asian population increased by 35 per cent over the 10 years, while the Hispanic population rose by 23 per cent. Nicholas Jones, from the Census Bureau’s Population Division, told The Washington Post: “[The U.S. is] much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past.”