Iranian ship ‘unlawfully tows’ American sea drone before US navy foils theft attempt

The US navy successfully thwarted an Iranian vessel’s attempt to steal one of their sea drones in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, 30 August.

Officials dispatched the USS Thunderbolt, along with a helicopter, to stop the Iranian support ship from capturing the unmanned surface vessel.

The Iranian ship ceased its attempt to capture the sea drone upon the US intervention and left the area around four hours later.

This footage shows the Iranian vessel “unlawfully towing” the drone, according to the US navy.

