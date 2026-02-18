Watch: US launches new strike on three alleged drug vessels with 11 killed

The US military has conducted more deadly strikes on three alleged drug boats, killing 11 people on board.

The military action on Monday (16 February) brings the total number of fatalities caused by US strikes against alleged traffickers to 145 since September, 2025, when the campaign launched by Donald Trump began.

Footage shared by the US Southern Command shows several small speeding boats exploding into flames. Officials have claimed that the boats were “operated by designated terrorist organizations”.

Two of the vessels, which each had four people on board, were struck in the eastern Pacific Ocean, while a third boat, with three people, was hit in the Caribbean Sea.