The US Department of Defense will send an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with civilians evacuating Afghanistan as the Taliban advances on the capital of Kabul.

Spokesman for the Pentagon, John Kirby, told a press briefing that President Biden has ordered the reduction of staff from the US embassy in Kabul and the acceleration of the evacuation of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants .

Three infantry battalions will be deployed to Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul. A further 1,000 troops will aid with processing SIV applicants and 1 combat team will be sent to Kuwait on standby.