Wildfires are increasing, so why is wood a popular building tool in hotspots?

As wildfires rage across the US, devastating homes and communities, one question is being asked more urgently than ever: Why are so many homes still being built with wood?

At least 10 people have been killed by the fast-moving blazes tearing across the Los Angeles area, with many homes reduced to rubble, a stark reminder of the increasing wildfire threat.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, nearly 90 per cent of US homes built in 2019 were wood-framed, despite the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires.

As wildfires rage on, the question arises—should we be rethinking this?