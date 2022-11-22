CCTV footage captures the terrifying moment neighbours dragged a mother from a house fire she had started deliberately.

Sabina Khanom, 27, was tackled and pulled away just seconds before her home in Newport, Wales, was engulfed by flames.

Video of the dramatic rescue - which shows the heroic actions of neighbour Gary Burroughs - was played to Cardiff Crown Court as Khanom was jailed for arson.

She deliberately started the blaze by setting fire to balls of tissue on her sofa and has since been handed a prison sentence of two years and six months.

