Couple escape Ukraine with baby before joining British circus

A couple who escaped war-torn Kyiv on foot in the freezing cold with their baby son are now performers in a British circus.

Tatiana Kundyk, 37, and Henry Ayala, 42, fled Ukraine on the second day of the war with their two-year-old son Leonardo.

They travelled to England and have now joined travelling show Circus Extreme.

Mr Ayala, a clown, is a fifth-generation circus performer, while Ms Kundyk, a high-wire performer, has been in circuses for six years.

"Nobody can believe what is happening, it's just something you can't imagine," Ms Kundyk said.

Sign up to our newsletters.