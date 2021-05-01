Watch live as DC Mayor discusses arrest of suspect in shootings of homeless people

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, is holding a news conference to provide an update on the arrest of a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in DC and New York.

At least five homeless people have been attacked across the two cities in recent weeks.

Between 3 March and 9 March, three homeless men were shot in DC. One of them later died from his injuries.

This past weekend, at least two further men were shot in New York City and at least one of those succumbed to his injuries.

