Members of the Covid-19 response team formed under President Biden will join public health officials to hold a briefing with the press at the White House.

This comes as coronavirus cases rapidly rise across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated. The delta variant is now the predominant strain nationwide with more than 100,000 new cases of the virus now reported daily.

CNN reports that the seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9.