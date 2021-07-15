Watch live as White House press secretary holds daily briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing on Thursday, as millions of American families receive their first monthly payment under the expanded child tax credit.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden made remarks about the enhanced credit, which is part of his $1.9 trillion American Resue Plan passed by Congress in March.

The child tax credit - paid in monthly installments - gives those eligible an extra $3,600 per year for every child younger than six, and $3,000 per year for every child between six and 17 years old.