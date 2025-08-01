The White House has enlisted the help of a former WWE wrestler to announce the return of the Presidential Fitness Test.

A dramatic clip featuring Paul Michael Levesque, better known as his stage Triple H, walking through the White House was shared on social media on Friday (1 August).

The former wrestler then exits the building where he performs his signature water-spitting entrance, all while as his theme song “The Game” plays in the background.

Triple H joined a variety of professional athletes as Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (31 July) to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test - a series of physical tests for schoolchildren in the US previously a mainstay in American schools, but suspended over a decade ago.