White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine and other parts of the country part of a deliberate plan to inflict terror on civilians.

Speaking at Monday’s daily White House press briefing, Mr Sullivan said the brutality of Russian forces was what “Russia was intending” for Ukraine “as a matter of policy”. “We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual — we believe that this was part of the plan,” he said.

