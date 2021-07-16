Professor Chris Whitty has warned that “we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast” as the UK prepares to lift Covid-19 lockdown restrictions next Monday.

Speaking during an online seminar hosted by the Science Museum, the government’s top medic also said the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks.

“We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this,” Whitty said.

“We are in much better shape due to the vaccine programme and a variety of other things, this has got a long way to run in the UK.”