Original Lionesses reflect on progress women’s football has made

Original Lionesses, Morag Pearce and Lynda Hale, have shared how proud they are of the progress the Lionesses have made since the ban on women's football was lifted over 50 years ago.

Pearce and Hale who played in the first team to be formed in 1972 team after the ban was lifted, joined past and present players of the England women’s team at the Royal Lancaster Hotel for the Women of the Year Awards.

The team were honoured as part of this year’s awards for their contributions to women's sport and to celebrate the progress made since 1972.