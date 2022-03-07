Zelensky says missiles hit Vinnytsia’s airport and reiterates demand for no-fly zone

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday reiterated his demand for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for jets for its military, saying eight Russian missiles hit the city of Vinnytsia, southwest of Kyiv, completely destroying the airport.

He said that if the West fails to impose a no-fly zone or supply Ukraine with combat jets, then “we can make only one conclusion: you also want us to be slowly killed.”

