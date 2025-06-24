Zelensky delivers special message to UK as he meets army troops at Downing Street

Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a special message to the UK as he met with army troops at Downing Street.

The Ukrainian president and Sir Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian troops being trained for the front line by Britain and other allies in Operation Interflex on Monday (23 June).

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its support in his country’s fight against Russia.

He also singled out soldiers from Finland and Romania present in the No 10 garden for praise.

Mr Zelenky’s arrival in the UK followed reports that Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least 10 civilians including seven in Kyiv.