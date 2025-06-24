Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:12
Zelensky delivers special message to UK as he meets army troops at Downing Street
Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a special message to the UK as he met with army troops at Downing Street.
The Ukrainian president and Sir Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian troops being trained for the front line by Britain and other allies in Operation Interflex on Monday (23 June).
Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its support in his country’s fight against Russia.
He also singled out soldiers from Finland and Romania present in the No 10 garden for praise.
Mr Zelenky’s arrival in the UK followed reports that Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least 10 civilians including seven in Kyiv.
Up next
06:32
Jurassic World Rebirth stars: ‘Dinosaurs were tennis balls on sticks’
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
00:25
Wimbledon event turns sour as player tells opponent ‘nobody likes you’
00:33
Emma Raducanu speaks out after stalker tried to buy Wimbledon tickets
00:17
Russian daredevil performs gymnastics hanging from hot air balloon
00:43