Zelensky expects 'particularly cruel' Russian acts next week

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects “particularly cruel’” Russian attacks and acts next week.

Mr Zelensky said that with Ukrainian Independence Day falling on Wednesday (24 August), that it is likely that Russia will attempt “to spread despair” on their national holiday.

The Ukrainian president called on his people to remain strong and “never give into enemy pressure”.

“One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, Ukrainians”, Mr Zelensky added.

