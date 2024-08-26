Mother of zombie knife stabbing victim sends message to government as amnesty begins

The mother of a boy who was killed at a 16th birthday by a zombie knife in June 2023 has urged the government to take action on the weapons.

Hayley Ryall’s son Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single 9.5cm stab wound to the neck.

Three teenagers were convicted over the killing.

Ryall spoke to Good Morning Britain as an amnesty and compensation scheme for people in England and Wales who possess zombie-style knives and machetes began ahead of the weapons being banned.

“It’s so much more serious than I would ever have known,” she said.

“If we don’t change that for the next generation, it’s just going to get worse. People are going to lose their kids.”