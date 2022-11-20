Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race

Formula 1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen complete his championship year by taking victory, as Lewis Hamilton retired with three laps remaining.

But it wasn't just the end of the season. For some drivers Abu Dhabi marks the end of an era. On Sunday, Sebastian Vettel, F1's youngest world champion, drove his last F1 race.

From climate activist and LGBT+ rights campaigner to litter-picker and war-critic, Sebastian Vettel has long seen his role as much bigger than simply a racing driver.

Here the Independent looks at his best moment's from a remarkable last day on the track.

