Belgium star Amadou Onana mistaken for wrong player during Euro 2024 interview

Amadou Onana was forced to correct a reporter who called him “Andre” in a post-match interview at Euro 2024.

The Everton midfielder featured for Belgium in their shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia on Monday 17 June and spoke to the press at full-time.

After finishing his conversation with one reporter in the mixed zone, another tried to catch his attention.

But the journalist appeared to confused him with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, calling out the wrong name.

“Andre is not even my name mate, do you know what I mean?” Onana responded, rightly agitated.