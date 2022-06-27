Championship transfers: Scott Twine says he is 'delighted' to join Burnley FC

Midfielder Scott Twine said on Sunday (26 June) that he was “delighted” and “over the moon” after joining Burnley Football Club (Burnley FC) for a four-year contract.

The ex- Milton Keynes Dons player explained his reasons for choosing Burnley, commenting: “I had a look at the facilities and spoke to numerous people involved and they advised this would be good for me, and I thought so too.”

The young 22-years-old is Vincent Kompany’s first new signing, who was appointed as Burnley’s new manager this year on 14 June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.