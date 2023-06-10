Manchester City fans sing on streets of Istanbul ahead of Champions League final

Manchester City fans were jubilant on the streets of Istanbul on Friday night (9 June) ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites for the game that could see them crowned European champions for the first time and complete the treble.

"It’s absolutely a dream, yes. To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire," Guardiola, who won the competition twice managing Barcelona, told reporters ahead of the final.