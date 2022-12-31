Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his shock move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United ended in November with his departure by mutual consent, shortly after he criticised the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The World Cup in Qatar saw him score in Portugal’s opening group game against Ghana, his 118th goal for his country, before being dropped from the starting XI for the knockout rounds, in which the team made a quarter-final exit with a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

