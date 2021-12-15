Jurgen Klopp says full Liverpool squad vaccinated for 'solidarity and togetherness'

Klopp says full Liverpool squad vaccinated for ‘solidarity and togetherness’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that player and worker at the Axa training ground has been at least double jabbed.

While speaking passionately about the vaccine, Klopp said: “The whole vaccination thing for me, is a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness.

“There are no two possible answers, there is only one so we do it.”

The manager said all staff plan to receive their boosters as soon as they’re able to.

