'Why shouldn't we?': Jurgen Klopp suggests VAR should be introduced to Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp believes that the time has come that VAR should be introduced to the Carabao Cup.

Speaking after Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Manchester City, the football manager said if the technology is there, it should be used.

"I would say it makes sense if you play a competition, now everywhere is VAR, why shouldn't you?" he said.

Despite his side's loss, he hailed the game as being "spectacular," adding “We played probably the best team in the world, (so) it is normal you struggle in moments."

