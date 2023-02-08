Independent TV
LeBron James: LA City Hall lit up purple and gold in honour of new NBA record
The Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in purple and gold on Tuesday night in honour of LeBron James.
He has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record.
James scored 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass the previous record of 38,387, set in 1989.
He now has 38,390 across a stunning 20-season career, which has seen him win four NBA Championships.
In honour of James, the LA City Hall was seen lit up in purple and gold.
