00:55
Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he said his final goodbye to FC Barcelona at a press conference on Sunday.
The Argentine forward has been forced to depart as “financial and structural obstacles” have made it impossible for him to re-sign with the Blaugrana.
“I don’t want to leave this club, it’s a club I love and this is a moment I didn’t expect,” Messi said before tearing up on stage.
“After 21 years I’m leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. This is our home, I never imagined having to say goodbye.”
01:19
Keeping Lionel Messi at Barcelona puts club at risk ‘for next 50 years’, president says
00:55
Manchester City announce £100m Jack Grealish signing
00:46
Lionel Messi: FC Barcelona confirm departure of Argentina star
01:21
Lionel Messi’s most impressive career stats as FC Barcelona confirm departure
Watch live view of Japan's National Stadium as the Olympics close
00:55
00:52
01:18
00:46
00:41
05:00
00:55
01:18
00:29
02:08
01:37
00:30
01:09
00:30
02:37
01:07
01:26
00:56
02:43
00:18
01:20
00:25
00:51
02:03
00:26
01:11
00:34
01:03
12:56
00:21
00:26
00:59
01:39
00:27
05:06
00:54
00:22
00:43
00:18
00:20
00:30
01:10
00:32
00:36
01:09
01:50
00:50
00:36
00:31
01:11
02:33
01:45
01:18
00:58
00:52
00:25
01:55
02:54
01:28
01:52
05:00
01:44
00:53
00:59
01:30
00:29
00:57
00:31
00:35
01:46
01:33
01:38
00:30
00:28
00:33
01:00
00:33
01:43
00:48
00:45
01:12
01:07
01:11
00:44
00:23
00:46
06:20
00:26
01:26
00:36
00:50
00:49
00:41
01:08
01:42
01:05
01:30
01:20
01:20
01:16
01:06
01:30
00:22
01:11
01:15
01:13
00:52
00:24
00:52
00:59
00:33
02:54
00:33
01:11
00:44
01:07
00:46
00:50
01:42
01:31
01:03
00:48
01:00
00:40
00:21
00:35
00:39
01:18
02:55
01:25
02:46
01:33
00:33
00:53
01:09
01:12
00:30
00:50
00:39
00:29
01:13
00:59
01:31
00:55
02:02
00:37
01:00
00:36
00:41
01:20
01:00
00:23
00:53
01:21
01:31
00:28
00:36
01:54
04:55
07:07
05:37
05:05
04:50
02:55
04:08
07:00
04:56
03:45
07:01
07:02
18:36
04:50
04:17
05:44
07:07
00:27
01:14
00:40
00:27
00:56
01:00
02:48
00:41
00:46
01:16
00:54
00:47
00:52
00:55
02:42
00:29
01:00
01:33
01:37
00:07
01:09
01:03
00:35
02:20
02:16
01:00
00:33
01:00
00:27
00:33
00:50
01:37
01:17
00:56
00:26
00:39
00:57
01:00
01:34
00:28
03:00
00:36
00:59
00:21
00:16
00:35
00:49
00:58
00:31
00:35
01:57
00:52
00:37
02:55
00:53
00:55
02:05
00:31
00:43
00:47
02:01
01:41
00:50
00:28
01:44
01:01
00:36
01:50
02:07
00:36
00:47
Team GB’s Joe Choong achieves ‘life dream’ by becoming Olympic champion
00:57
00:45
00:20
00:40
01:05
00:21
01:18
00:19
00:17
01:28
00:43
00:50
01:41
01:18
00:20
00:30
01:18
00:30
00:50
00:54
01:30
00:20
00:21
00:40
00:18
00:49
01:11
01:07
00:15
00:23
00:52
00:25
02:48
00:34
00:34
01:12
01:03
01:30
00:46
00:20
01:38
00:47
02:24
00:22
00:43
01:59
01:07
00:40
00:47
01:15
01:01
00:18
00:18
00:20
01:05
00:59
01:10
00:19
00:20
00:49
00:38
00:58
01:04
Deschamps: 'No one in France squad blames Mbappe'
01:48
Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed
01:10
Deschamps focused on France not Portugal
01:22
Erling Haaland's rise to superstardom
01:11
Sergio Ramos: 'The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid'
01:28
Behind the scenes: Barcelona's new kit 2021/22 reveal
00:35
Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at press conference following Ronaldo’s Coca Cola stunt
01:11
Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible move to Man United or PSG
01:16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's top three goals in LaLiga
00:32
Diogo Jota: 'There's no extra pressure for being the champions'
01:10
Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move
01:32
Luka Modrić's Top Five Spurs Goals
01:43
Marcus Thuram’s best goals for Gladbach
02:29
All Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia goals
00:31
João Cancelo on Busquets testing positive for Covid after Portugal vs Spain
01:36
Azpilicueta on winning the Champions League and returning to the Spanish national team
01:32
Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21
00:37
Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach
01:30
Eric Garcia rejoins FC Barcelona
01:32
Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'
01:15
Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'
00:50
Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph
01:39
Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians boss
00:32
Luka Modrić extends contract until 2022
01:18
Zinedine Zidane: 'I congratulate my players because they've given it their all'
01:26
Van Dijk on recovery and playing in front of fans next season
01:20
Real Madrid begin preparations for the final game of the LaLiga
04:01
Exclusive: Angel Di Maria looks back on his best PSG assists
01:02
Scott Brown's unforgettable Celtic career
01:16
Klopp on Alisson goal: 'If Giroud scores this goal, everyone calls it world class'
01:28
FC Barcelona Women celebrate Champions League win vs Chelsea
00:30
Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic
01:28
Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Serie A goals
01:27
Pep Guardiola's Premier League hat-trick
01:16
Pep Guardiola: Premier League is toughest league by far
01:15
Jadon Sancho's best DFB Cup moments
03:25
Neymar Jr extends his contract with PSG
01:05
Behind the scenes: Villarreal celebrate reaching first-ever European final
00:52
Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City
01:10
Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League
00:40
Harry Kane's first Premier League goal
01:35
Ederson’s incredible passing range
01:30
Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle
01:22
Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:18
Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal
01:30
Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield
01:24
专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员
01:14
Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool
01:30
Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale
00:52
Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters
01:02
Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four
01:05
Pitchside: Welbeck fires home vs West Ham
01:09
The first European Cup triumph
01:28
César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté
01:19
Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids
00:57
Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'
01:08
Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League
01:55
Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
00:48
Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final
01:05
Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966
02:03
Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City
01:31
Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'
01:13
Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'
01:33
Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid
01:23
Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'
01:44
Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea
01:20
Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'
01:30
01:45
01:30
02:08
02:38
01:01
02:37
02:08
02:43
02:03
02:09
01:30
12:56
01:29
03:47
01:35
01:41
00:41
01:22
00:23
02:30
01:35
01:13
09:18
01:01
05:36
01:09
01:00
01:45
01:25
01:41
01:18
01:55
01:24
10:43
01:15
01:15
00:48
02:20
01:01
00:41
00:18
01:13
01:49
02:29
01:31
00:43
02:17
02:09
12:22
01:14
01:34
00:49
09:29
01:20
11:19
01:44
00:55
00:55
02:29
10:30
00:35
00:35
02:41
01:15
02:23
02:27
02:23
12:43
02:08
02:37
02:43
02:03
02:09
12:56
01:55
02:20
02:29
02:17
02:09
12:22
02:29
02:41
02:23
02:27
02:23
12:43
01:57
03:00
03:16
13:52
02:01
02:15
02:17
11:31
02:08
02:18
02:15
11:29
01:49
02:07
09:18
10:43
09:29
10:30
10:32
09:45
01:01
00:39
00:24
00:52
00:58
01:09
02:12
00:19
01:38
01:59
00:51
00:50
01:33
01:29
00:27
01:09
01:22
01:30
03:05
03:15
00:56
Prince George’s eighth birthday photo features touching tribute to Prince Philip
00:43
World's largest slip n' slide festival turns ski slopes into summer fun
01:15
Dog brings cat’s favourite toy for them every morning so they can play
01:36
Royals left 'shaken up' and ‘concerned’ about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir
02:01
World’s most expensive burger contains caviar and Wagyu beef - and costs €5k
00:21
Seagull strolls into kitchen, eats cat food, runs away
01:00
How to keep your pets cool during a heatwave
01:39
Baby reindeer bottle-fed in heartwarming video
00:57
Footage of Charles and Diana’s wedding restored in new never-before-seen documentary
01:11
Meghan Markle working on new Netflix animated series, 'Pearl'
03:33
Prince Charles may deny his brother Duke of Edinburgh title
01:48
Heartwarming moment lion cubs meet father for first time
01:05
The Chelsea Pensioners advise to 'push off politely' in fraud awareness campaign
01:14
Baby hippopotamus born in zoo spends his days swimming and lounging in the sun
02:30
Cyclist rides through breathtaking glacier cave in Switzerland
00:58
Cryptocurrency wallet that will make owning Bitcoin 'mainstream' to be developed
00:29
Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground
01:06
Jeweller makes necklaces and rings from teeth of dead loved ones
01:32
Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand
01:03
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walks Paris couture runway
00:55
World’s deepest pool featuring ‘sunken city' opens in Dubai
00:35
Remembering when a London ice rink let pets cool down due to heatwave
01:02
Giant lifelike 3D cat on Tokyo billboard meows at dazzled passersby
00:42
Incredible chess influencer beats Union Square hustler
01:17
Hilarious moment mischievous dog falls through garden hedge caught on CCTV
02:04
Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once
01:08
Time-lapse drone footage turns sheep into moving work of art
02:05
Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens
01:17
Public get their first glimpses of new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace
02:27
Hundreds of royal fans gather as Princess Diana statue unveiled
00:52
Moment Princess Diana statue unveiled by Harry and William at Kensington Palace
00:30
Prince William and Harry arrive smiling ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue
Watch as Princess Diana’s statue unveiled at Kensington Palace with William and Harry in attendance
Watch live outside Kensington Palace ahead of Diana statue unveiling
03:11
Princess Diana: Key moments from her life
00:50
Adorable labrador jumps into pool in California for heatwave relief
01:20
Scientists create weight-loss device that locks people’s mouths shut
00:21
Specially-trained dog uses toilet like a human when her owners aren’t around
01:12
Laura Whitmore says she will take her baby to work with her on Love Island in Spain
00:25
Prince George makes first public appearance of the year at England vs Germany match
01:44
Ford Escort Prince Charles bought Princess Diana fetches £52,640 at auction
02:42
Sweet moments Royal Navy daddy surprises his daughter after returning home from sea
05:03
Dancer who was shot 9 times finds fame on TikTok with inspiring wheelchair performances
00:36
Adorable monkey jumps into elderly woman’s bed for a cuddle
01:00
Prince William sips Irn Bru as Queen looks on during Scotland tour
05:24
Man has over 30 procedures on his face in quest to look like a real-life Ken doll
01:05
The reason Kate Middleton could miss Princess Diana statue unveiling
00:25
Meet Bandit, the cat who loves to swim
01:02
Astronaut's timelapses show stunning views of Earth from space
01:02
Valedictorian’s mic cut off during speech about coming out
01:06
Windows 11 reveal: Six things to know about new Microsoft system
02:25
Pilot draws huge smiley face in sky full of balloons above Bristol
01:04
'Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston says she and ex Brad Pitt are ‘buddies’
01:13
Bacteria can change shape in order to increase antibiotic resistance
01:01
Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a golden tongue
Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul
02:00
Bilingual toddler seamlessly switches between English and sign language to describe day at zoo
00:30
Rampaging cockerel chases shocked mum and five-year-old son round garden
00:20
Amazon driver delivers packages in town devastated by tornado
00:31
Adorable dog sings along as owner plays piano
00:59
Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off
01:00
Elderly people fully vaccinated in Spain party at care home's music festival
00:58
Newborn baby wows family with thick head of hair
01:12
Kate Middleton launches Centre for Early Childhood
00:42