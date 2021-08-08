Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he said his final goodbye to FC Barcelona at a press conference on Sunday.

The Argentine forward has been forced to depart as “financial and structural obstacles” have made it impossible for him to re-sign with the Blaugrana.

“I don’t want to leave this club, it’s a club I love and this is a moment I didn’t expect,” Messi said before tearing up on stage.

“After 21 years I’m leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. This is our home, I never imagined having to say goodbye.”