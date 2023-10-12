Dillon Danis hit Logan Paul in the face with a microphone during their final pre-fight face-off on Thursday, as the press conference descended into chaos.

Danis and Paul will fight at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday 14 October, while KSI faces Tommy Fury.

After the end of the KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis press conference, Danis was seen attacking Paul, after the YouTuber threw a small item at the jiu-jitsu champion’s leg.

Security intervened immediately and separated the two fighters, while Logan Paul was seen walking off stage holding his head in his hands.