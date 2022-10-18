Graham Potter is the latest Chelsea coach to be left perplexed by “mixed opinion” on Mason Mount.

The Blues boss says coaching the young England star is a “genuine pleasure” and he admitted being nonplussed by those who do not rate the 23-year-old.

“He’s a fantastic person, loves to play football, loves the club here,” Potter said.

“I get a few questions that there’s some sort of mixed opinion on Mason. I find that strange from the outside and then you start to work with him and he’s got everything you need to be a top, top player.”

