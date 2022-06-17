Rory McIlroy 'frustrated' with final hole bogey at US Open

Rory McIlroy said that he was “frustrated” with parts of his performance at the 122nd US Open on Thursday (16 June) even though it was an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title.

The Northern Irish golfer carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline, sharing second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue.

However, he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole.

