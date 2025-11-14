Disgraced former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales had to be held back after being pelted with eggs by an attendee at his book launch yesterday.

Rubiales, who was found guilty of sexual assault in a high profile trial after kissing Spain women’s defender Jenni Hermoso following the team’s World Cup victory in 2023, was promoting his new book Matar a Rubiales (Killing Rubiales), at an event in Madrid on Thursday (13 November).

Footage shows Rubiales attempting to dodge three eggs thrown on stage, before racing into the crowd to confront his assailant.

In a bizarre twist, the 48-year-old later told news outlet Periodista Digital the egg-thrower was in fact his ‘deranged’ uncle.