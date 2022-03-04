Throwback footage shows Shane Warne’s iconic “Ball of the Century” against England as tributes pour in following his death.

The Australian cricket legend is regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time and died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

A statement from Warne’s management company said Warne had been found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand and “despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

