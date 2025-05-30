Tom Daley reveals his pain for what he went through as a teen: ‘I felt helpless’

Tom Daley said he “felt helpless” for his younger self as he reflected on growing up in the spotlight.

The British Olympic diving gold medallist retired after the Paris 2024 Olympics, having first risen to fame at the 2008 Beijing Games aged 14.

“There’s all kinds of things I didn’t even know I should have tried to protect from a young age,” he told The Independent at the premiere of 1.6 Seconds, a documentary featuring unseen footage from his journey as a young teen.

“Maybe if it was growing up in this day and age and having social media, I might have had a little more control over what was released and the narrative.”