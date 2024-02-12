Super Bowl: Travis Kelce clashes with Chiefs coach Andy Reid on sideline

Travis Kelce was caught on camera screaming in the face of his coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared frustrated as his team turned over possession with a fumble in the second quarter - while he was not on the field.

Kelce was seen bumping into Reid and shouting at him before being pulled away by a teammate.

“He goes: ‘Keep me in’. What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game,” commentator Tony Romo said, explaining Kelce’s actions.