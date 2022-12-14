Kylian Mbappe ran to the crowd to apologise to a fan after accidentally hitting him with a wayward shot.

The incident happened in the warm-up before France’s World Cup 2022 semi-final against Morocco.

In the clip, Mbappe jumps over the advertising board and makes his way to the stands, where a supporter can be seen holding his head.

The football star - regarded as one of the best on the planet - reaches out to the fan, who appears unaware that he is trying to apologise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.