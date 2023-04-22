Wrexham co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds interrupted the post-match press conference with goalkeeper Ben Foster to ask for his matchday shirt.

The club is back in the Football League after a 15-year absence, following a historic win over Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood took the lead after just 43 seconds at the Racecourse Ground, but from then on, Phil Parkinson’s side dominated the match.

Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood 3-1, Pull Mullin scored two goals, and Elliot Lee scored one.

