Taylor Swift sent the crowd at Wembley Stadium into a frenzy as she brought out Ed Sheeran to sing with her during the surprise song section of her 15 August show.

The duo shared a medley of their hits, including “Everything Has Changed,” and Sheeran’s timeless ballad, “Thinking Out Loud.”

The Eras tour has been a whirlwind of nostalgia, and the duo’s surprise performance had fans going wild.

Social media was immediately flooded with videos and photos of the moment, with Swifties expressing their disbelief and joy in equal measure.