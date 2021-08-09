Team GB's Adam Peaty hopes a break from swimming will give him a “second wind” after a gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Peaty explained how a break from the pressures of his training regime will fuel him to come back with a new lease of life.

"I've been going on seven years with an average of two weeks off a year," he told BBC Breakfast.

“Having a break for me is the natural way to detox my brain and having a normal life.

That normality, Peaty said, will help him to "appreciate swimming and his passion even more".