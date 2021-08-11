Irish Olympic boxing champion, Kellie Harrington, got a hero’s welcome when she returned to Dublin after winning gold in Tokyo.

Harrington became only the second Irish woman to win gold in boxing, after Katie Taylor first achieved the feat in London in 2012.

The Irish boxer celebrated her win by holding a toy replica of Lion King character Simba aloft, after her catchphrase of the Games was ‘hakuna matata’. It would certainly seem that Harrington has few worries now based on the smile she wore on her face.