Britain’s athletes had a glittering fortnight of events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, even matching the team’s total medal haul from the 2012 games in London.

Team GB’s highlights include cyclist Jason Kenny successfully defending his keirin title to become the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals. GB swimmers collected a record eight medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in the women’s 800 metres race, while Tom Daley finally clinched a gold medal with diving partner Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform.