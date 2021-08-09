The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to Team GB after picking up 65 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team GB athletes claimed 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze medals, seeing Great Britain finish fourth in the Olympic medal table.

Prince William and Kate Middleton praised the sportsmen and sportswomen for showing "strength, passion and determination" throughout the tournament.

In a message shared to their social media page, the Royal couple hailed the Olympians for their efforts, adding: "It’s fantastic to see so many athletes participating and standing on the podium that have received support from Team Sport.”