Simone Biles has thanked fans for helping her realise she’s “more than her accomplishments” after withdrawing from the Olympic Games.

The US gymnast announced earlier this week that she would not compete in the individual all-around competition, which was won by teammate Sunisa Lee on Thursday.

Biles watched from the stands as Lee took gold, having publically thanked fans for their support on social media 24 hours before.

“The outpouring love and support I’ve received has made me realise I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she wrote on Twitter.