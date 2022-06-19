An Idaho police deputy had a chilling response to fatally shooting a knife-wielding man, whose family had called for help as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett in Orafino, Idaho, on 31 January.

“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again," she told a colleague just minutes later, in a clip caught on bodycam footage. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”

Brokop didn't lose her gun, and both officers returned to duty in May.

