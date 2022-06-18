Candace Owens calls parents supporting drag queens ‘unqualified to have children’

Candace Owens has slammed parents who take their children to New Yorks' drag queen story hour as "underqualified" to have children.

“I have been covering the wonderful month of Pride, for which I feel no pride for at all. I think it should be called shame month,” she fumed on her show on The Daily Wire.

“When you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they’re putting real dollars behind things like drag queen story hour in New York City, you should realise that something nefarious is going on."

