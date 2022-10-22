Elon Musk reportedly planning to cut 75 per cent of Twitter's staff after acquisition

Plans reportedly reveal that Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter’s workforce should his deal to buy the social network go through, according to The Washington Post.

Current management had already decided to cut a quarter of the workforce, however, Musk’s more extreme plans would take employee numbers from 7,500 to just 2,000.

The $44 billion deal is set to be completed by the end of October, after the Tesla founder initially pulled out, before being threatened with legal action.

