Hurricane Ian: Planes damaged in Florida as destructive storm makes way toward US

Strong winds have already wreaked havoc in south Florida before Hurricane Ian, now upgraded to a category 4 storm, even makes landfall on the coast.

Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the US on Wednesday (28 September), bringing with it winds of up to 130 miles per hour.

However, this FOX 35 Orlando footage shows the scene across the southern part of the state on Tuesday where possible tornados flipped aircraft at North Perry Airport in Hollywood.

Florida's governor has warned 2.5 million residents to pay heed to the evacuation warnings and orders as the "life-threatening" storm hits.

