President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Thursday, 21 July.

The US president has received three Covid vaccines and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Though Mr Biden will be isolating, he will continue to carry out his duties until he tests negative, in compliance with White House guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

